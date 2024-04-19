Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the meowsletter and publication archives. That way, you’ll never be bored while on the toilet again (unless you’re already doom-scrolling)! Me and my cat both write fiction. I write stories, she writes haikus, poetry and tips on how to train your hooman. We also sometimes ramble about different topics once or twice a month.

Either way, we’ll be keeping you on your toebeans!

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We Are Wannabe Authors

We write books! Well, starting to! Our first book is available for purchase on Amazon.

What if Cats Wrote Haikus?

Email inquiries: kathyenriquezauthor@gmail.com