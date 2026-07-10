Guess what? I’m back! Yes, me, Nezuko! Remember my series of cat history? Well, I have more! I bet you hoomans miss me, didn’t ya? I’ve been hard at work with my mum on our new book, “What if Cats Wrote Horror?” It’ll be cute and spooky, I purromise ya.

Anyway, I’ll be talking about Russia today. You heard right. Russia. Definitely not a place that crosses your mind when we talk about cat history. But guess what? Almost 60% of Russian households have their very own overlord nowadays! Yet, when we think of cat love, our minds automatically go to places like Egypt and Japan, never Russia.

Little do people know, but cats have been deeply rooted in their culture for quite a long time. Literally dating back thousands of years.

Photo Credit: Pavel Kuzmichev

Royalty Because Of Course

In the 18th century, some fancy hooman named Peter the Great (was he though?) made some sort of rule that my ancestors were to be kept in barns to protect the food. His hooman child, Empress Elizabeth, then ordered 30 of my finest rat-catching ancestors from the city of Kazan to be brought to the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg to deal with a rodent infestation.

This then became tradition. Not just any peasant tradition, a royal tradition. A fancy lady hooman named Catherine the Great continued it, bless her heart.

And yes, the descendants of those cats still live there today. If you visit the State Hermitage Museum, you’ll see many of my cousins living and roaming the halls there, acting as official guardians of the place.

Hermitage cat

Cats to the Rescue of Leningrad

Cats are not only the unofficial symbol of St. Petersburg, they also hold a sacred status in all of Russia’s history due to their role in WWII. Ever heard of the 872-day Siege of Leningrad? Well, if you haven’t, here’s a quick rundown.

It happened between September 8, 1941, and January 27, 1944. There was something called a blockade that the Germans and Finnish hoomans did (I think they called themselves the Axis or something). Anyway, they cut off a bunch of supply lines. This trapped about 2.5 million hoomans with no access to food, drinks and some were even forced to eat their own pets!!!!! Ugh, I hate hoomans. This event remains one of history’s deadliest sieges.

Okay, got all that? Back to why we played a big part in this siege. During all this disgusting things hoomans do to each other, the rat population boomed. Rats looooove dirty places. They ravaged the food supply, not that there was much of it, and obvious they spread diseases. Once the siege was over, citizens brough in two massive shipment of my ancestors. They came in from Siberia and the Yaroslavl region. These amazing furry heroes single-handedly saved the city from starvation and disease.

These kitties were honoured, and if you visit St. Petersburg today, you’ll see monuments of two of them, Elisey and Vasilia.

Monuments of Elisey and Vasilia in St. Petersburg

Culture

So remember how in Europe, during the Middle Ages, some ugly hooman with a big fancy hat, calls himself a pope or something, he decided to wage war on cats and then all the peasant hoomans ended up hating them too? Well!! Guess what? The Russian Orthodox Church and Slavic pagan traditions have always viewed us kitties as benevolent symbols of purrsperity!

And after WWII, millions of Russians moved into smaller habitats. And because us kitties require less space and exercise than our smelly dog friends, we became the purrfect companions for these hoomans living in smaller places. And as you know, once a cat wins a place in your cold, black heart, we stay there. So, to this day, we run the country.

Credit: The Moscow Times

Zelenogradt: The Cat Village

You’ve heard of cat islands in Japan and Istanbul of Turkiye being a haven for us magnificent beings. Well, meet Zelenogradt. Today, it is the unofficial cat capital of Russia! Until 1946, the city was known as Cranz. It was an old resort city on the shores of the Baltic Sea.

Us felines love to settle in seaside towns. Why? Well, do you even know us? We love fish! And the seas have plenty of them. Plus, your fishing hoomans will throw us a few free catches, saving us the trouble of hunting them ourselves. In the instance of Zelenogradt, it wasn’t just our home; we ended up becoming the attraction of the city.

Seriously, if you go there today, everything has cats on it, graffiti of us, souvenirs and even the traffic lights! You’ll see our kind wander around and taken care of by the community. Why do they all care for us? According to some, for centuries, our kind kept the rodents at bay, and this is the hooman’s way of thanking us.

Cat art on a side of building in Zelenogradt - Pavel Kuzmichev

If you’re a tourist, feel free to follow one of us and we may just lead you to a popular tourist spot for photos, or just pet us and show us that you worship us. Or you can hang out in the middle of the city! You’ll see plenty of mini benches for us, vending machines where you can buy cat food. There is even a job, under city admin, called a cat caretaker. That person is in charge of feeding and taking care of all our of demands (I think my mum wants that job).

Anyway, if you want to visit, you should! You’ll even get to share a meal with us!

Russia, So Underrated

There ya have it, a bit of a history lesson on cats and the beautiful country of Russia. Just ignore the pawlitics and a man who sounds like the food, poutine. There are places where it’s a haven for you hoomans who worship us.

Cat art of side of building in Zelenogradt - Pavel Kuzmichev