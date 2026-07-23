Who would have thought that a dumbass like me, just getting into the pro wrestling scene, decided to write a few articles which then spawned into reviews, that I literally did for shits and giggles, gained me an audience, and then got invited to be a guest on a podcast? LOL.

If I went back in time and told the same Kathy sitting at her accounting desk, plotting her own demise would never in a million years believe it. That same girl also never liked wrestling hahaha, what a loser.

So, guys! Ryan Gray from NoSo Connection reached out to me, and sure enough, I said hell ya, I’ll join. I did cover the Iyo Sky vs Liv Morgan match for Night of Champions, but was a bit too scared to write about it, I won’t lie. Now here I am again, covering a match for SummerSlam!

Of course, I had to do a match with two of my beloved wrestlers, Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio. Talking about Danhausen brings me joy, okay?!

So, if you need somethign to throw on while pooping, doing the dishes or whatever it is you do while watching YouTube, why not check it out!