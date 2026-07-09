The sequel to What if Cats Wrote is coming soooonnn. Like very soon. Try next week soon! MUAHAHAHA! They will be available on Amazon first, then I’ll have them at the cat cafe and on my website at a later date!

Here is the cover!!! Isn’t it adorable?!

Nezuko and I have been hard at work with this one the past few months, not to mention the other stuff we’ve been doing. Anyway, we drew and coloured 13 illustrations for it along with the short stories. And what do ya know? The stories were the easy part!

For those who haven’t gotten their hands on the first two books, you can grab them from Amazon, or get a signed copy off my SITE! Although I’m currently out of stock for the Poetry book. But I do have plenty of the Haiku ones! I do ship to America, Japan and the UK.

For Amazon:

WHAT IF CATS WROTE HAIKUS?

WHAT IF CATS WROTE POETRY?

If you’re local in Calgary, you can stop by the Regal Cat Cafe for any of the copies!

I Am Shook!

It’s ludicrous to think that when I made the first book, I never knew I would turn it into a series at all. But alas, here we are! And it’s weird that I still sell copies on a monthly basis! People love their kitties! Seriously though, I sooo appreciate and love the support. It means so much as someone who’s just a little indie writer trying to share my love for things.

A Fun Thing I Noticed

Looking at all my illustrations, you can definitely tell my colouring has come a long way. Basically, I like my latest work better. I’m getting used to the brushes I’m using and I even attempted at drawing some hoomans!