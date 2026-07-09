The KATacombs

The KATacombs

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
Jul 10

I really enjoyed seeing how your illustrations have evolved. It’s encouraging to watch an artist grow while staying true to the original spirit of the project. Best wishes for the new release!

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1 reply by Kathy Enriquez
Lamar Ramos's avatar
Lamar Ramos
Jul 10

Whoaa that cover is so sick!! Congrats on book 3 🍻

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1 reply by Kathy Enriquez
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