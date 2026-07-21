For what I thought would be a weak card (with the exception of Danhausen), turned out to be such a fun episode of Saturday Night Main Event. What I learned is we need to stop judging and just watch the bloody thing! There were a lot of stories unfolding and really great matches.

Although I should mention that it made sense why this event wasn’t huge in terms of matches, because SummerSlam is not that far away and most of the focus is on that instead.

So, shall we just get started and talk about the matches? Here we go!

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella vs Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid (Fatal Influence)

Who I Wanted To Win: Fatal Influence

RESULT: FATAL INFLUENCE (FALLON HENLEY & LAINEY REID)

Thoughts & Ranking: 4/5

I love Fatal Influence. What I don’t love is Paige and Brie Bella. Was I excited for this match? No. Did I love this match? Hell yes! With the tag team belts on the line, I really wanted some new blood to win, and sure enough! That was what happened. The match itself was fast-paced and very exciting.

One thing I should point out is that I always hear that Brie is the worst twin of the Bellas. But from what I’ve been seeing, she’s way better. It’s like she was continuing to improve her skills, whereas Nikki was left in the dust from all the talent that has surpassed her.

Anyway, with Fatal Influence using their numbers game, they managed to snag the belts with a very clever win and become the new tag team champions. I hope they dominate that division for a bit and maybe make things a bit more exciting.

No Disqualification Match: Danhausen vs JD McDonagh

Who I Wanted To Win: Danhausen (of course)

RESULT: DANHAUSEN

Thoughts & Ranking: 4.5/5

Know what I love about matches with Danhausen? Those little TV spots that take place right before it. Last time, he had a Hammer Time-type horror opening. This time, it was very Godfather, or should I call it, the Cursefather. Those are so well put together and very fun to watch. And you know what else I love about Danhausen? Is that you can expect the unexpected. Pure chaos and random shit. For those who complain, you must hate fun. Because here, we love fun.

Anyway, with the feud between Danhausen and the Judgment Day, it’s only natural that he goes through all of them. This time, again the bobblehead, that is called JD. Even though JD is a very technical wrestler, against Dan, we could expect less of that and just a fun match.

With a no disqualification match, you can expect both sides to pull out all their tricks. JD, naturally, had Dominik out and taunting him with the Knicks jersey that they had stolen.

With Danhausen, you could expect the Mini Hausens to come out of nowhere. Last time, they came out of the cloning machine. This time, Danhausen put his little black cat into the machine and out came…a very tall black man. I don’t know who he was, as I don’t follow basketball, but I could only assume that he’s a big Knicks player. Either way, I loved it. The guy came out and chokeslammed the Judgement Day, and all I could think was, if he ever wanted a career change, he could be a wrestler. And did you see how he just walked over the top rope with little to no effort?! Insane!

With Kathausen in the picture, he helped Danhausen retain his winning streak. The man has not lost a match, and continues to curse everybody (including Argentina LOL). I was also happy to see he had his blimp floating around the arena!

Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria

Who I Wanted To Win: Lyra Valkyria

RESULT: LYRA VALKYRIA

Thoughts & Ranking: 5/5

Lowkey this might have been the match of the night even though there was no belt on the line. Who would have thought? With Lyra turning heel, she got new entrance music, which was awesome! It was her regular theme but remixed to a darker feel. I feel like she will be getting a push after this match.

With the last year of her being Bayley’s tag team partner, it felt like she was getting buried a bit. They also had five chances to win the tag belts but didn’t manage to win it at all. This, along with dealing with Bayley’s bipolar personality, probably caused her to go over the edge and turn into a crazy raven lady. Although they did nothing with why Bayley went crazy, it was nice to see something play out for Lyra.

The match itself started bloody. Which, in my opinion, really added to the whole aesthetic. Bayley went to hit Lyra in the face, accidentally hit her a little too hard on the nose, and she was bleeding most of the time. Other than that, the match was clean, no interference from anybody. Lyra continues to go ham on Bayley even after winning the match. I’m excited for this version of her and hoping she gets a belt soon!

Men’s Tag Team: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs Gunther & Sami Zayn

Who I Wanted To Win: Gunther & Sami

RESULT: CM PUNK & CODY RHODES

Thoughts & Ranking: 5/5

This match was definitely put together to sell tickets. Am I complaining? No. I love these four in the ring. With Punk and Rhodes being at SummerSlam for the title, they added Gunther and Sami in, with the stakes being if those two win, the match at SummerSlam would turn into a Fatal 4-Way. I was actually hoping that would happen, but with how things played out, I’m not complaining. So long as Sami doesn’t get dropped from the championship picture in the long run.

The men put up such an amazing match that they got a well-deserved “this is awesome” chant. Say what you will about any of them, you cannot say that they do not have good chemistry together.

Also, we’re getting Nick Altis back in the ring at SummerSlam against Gunther, which I’m not complaining about. I hear good things about him being in the ring and would love to see that happen. Him and Gunther have been at each other’s throats since Gunther joined SmackDown, so it only makes sense that they get into the ring together.

I swear Gunther has been doing side quests; hopefully after that, he’ll get his hands on the Undisputed belt. But for now, I’m not complaining; there are only so many people who get to hold that belt. He’s not out of the championship picture; he is, only after all, 38.

Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson Segment

Was this meant to sell tickets? I had no idea what this segment would be. There was no way it was going to be a match. Or maybe it’s just to honour the Knicks, which is cool. I’m down with fan service, especially when you have a team that hasn’t won a championship for decades. Nothing special to me, as I’m not a basketball fan, but if the fans love it, then I’m good with it.

Outfit of the Night

Women’s: Lyra’s distressed raven outfit; it appeals to my goth heart.

Men’s: Danhausen, Cody and CM Punk’s orange and blue gear; tribute to the Knicks was cool.

Again, Another Good Surprise

Saturday Night Main Event was a very good surprise yet again. Let’s break things down into the good and bad.

The Good:

They gave us four matches and two of them were women’s! And the matches were great too! Hell, Lyra and Bayley stole the show.

Danhausen, of course. Seriously, I love his character so much. And he gave us Kathausen. Which is funny because I literally just drew him as a cat and turned him into a sticker, so here’s a shameless plug to my work that you can get for yourself (click on photo hehehe).

A sticker drawing of Danhausen as a cat designed by Kathy Enriquez

Great matches!

They didn’t forget about the storytelling and not just slap matches together.

The Bad:

I would say for a show at MSG, it was a bit weak. Mainly just the lead-up. Just because as someone who gets excited easily about things, I found it a bit underwhelming until I watched it.

What are your thoughts?