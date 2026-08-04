SummerSlam 2026 started out so much better than WrestleMania this year. The card was stronger. The matches longer and better. The storytelling was also much better! I will say that I loved night two a whole lot more, but night one was still a blast for me.

Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan vs Iyo Sky

RESULT: LIV MORGAN

Thoughts & Ranking: 5/5

Starting night one of SummerSlam with this match was such an amazing choice. It was such a strong match, although not the result I wanted but I enjoyed seeing Liv and Iyo go all out! Liv being Liv, had her Judgment Day girls come out and try to ruin Iyo, but she takes them all out, being the beast she is.

But it made sense for Liv to retain, especially if you watched Monday night Raw, which I have already now that I’m writing this review. With Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch back in the picture, I am excited for this feud! Liv is going to be forced to defend and will be putting on bangers with them! It just sucked that they had her sit around for so long (100+ days!!!) waiting for these ladies to come back.

Again though, a match like this could have been a main event. I’m still holding out for a women’s main event to happen! These top ladies put on such amazing matches and have shown it time after time!

Anyway, I wonder what will happen with Iyo’s character now. With Becky and Stephanie back in the picture, will she take a small break? Will they move her to SmackDown? I’m not sure if she will be involved with this championship anymore after losing out to Liv.

Usos & Jacob Fatu vs Royce Keys & LA Knight & Solo Sikoa

RESULT: ROYCE KEYS & LA KNIGHT & SOLO SIKOA

Thoughts & Ranking: 3.5/5

This match was just fun. And especially seeing Solo shine and showing more of himself. When he had Jey’s music play, was hilarious! He was constantly making fun of his brothers and getting to beat them up. Literally living the dream of every younger brother. I do, however, wish this match was a little longer!

Now that LA knight is done beating up the Usos, maybe he’ll actually get a shot at a championship. With the way things played out on Raw, am I insane for saying maybe he’ll win money in the bank?!

For Royce, I do enjoy the feud he has with Jacob.

Having these three team up was something I thought would never work, but it does and I’m enjoying it.

Gunther vs Nick Aldis

RESULT: GUNTHER

Thoughts & Ranking: 3.5/5

Nick still has it! I thought the match with him and Gunther was strong. I’m also happy it’s not a celebrity match. And let’s be honest, Gunther got to play a part that so many of us want to play. To beat the shit out of our bosses! So don’t pretend this was a bad matchup. I enjoyed it. It was fun and Nick worked so hard to prepare for this match.

Plus, we saw on night two that the story still continued, so this wasn’t a waste of a match. Both wrestlers were great, and the story made sense.

Fatal Influence vs Bella Twins & Paige

RESULT: FATAL INFLUENCE

Thoughts & Ranking: 1/5

This match was a flop. I love Fatal Influence; they were good. The Bellas, on the other hand, were hard to watch. Paige too. They were amazing for their time, but you can really see the gap in their skills compared to the women nowadays. Brie has improved tremendously; I was hearing bad things about her compared to Nikki, but I think she’s way better now. She has really improved. But not enough to be on the same level as the other ladies.

Wth Nikki back, the Bella twins turned on Paige after their match ended. Which I did predict, as Paige wasn’t part of the team; she was a stand-in. It was impressive that they held the tag belts this long already, but it’s time to get new blood in. Although, as this was unfolding, I noticed that Brie was hugging her arm. Sure enough, it was announced later that she broke her shoulder. Which is unfortunate, as Nikki had just come back. In my opinion, I think we can move away from them now. They’re not really elevating the other ladies in the locker room, and if anything, I feel like they make it all seem a bit more boring.

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes

RESULT: CM PUNK

Thoughts & Ranking: 4/5

I really liked this match. It wasn’t perfect. The feud wasn’t crazy, but the match was really good. Sure, we had a botch from Punk trying to do a moonsault off the top turnbuckle, but it was near the end of the match, he’s gassed out (he’s 47 after all), or maybe he’s paying tribute to Terry Funk (whoever that is, I don’t know who that is okay? I wasn’t watching wrestling around that time). But either way, there was a lot of back and forth from both men.

And, not to mention, we got the return of Randy Orton! I’ve missed him so much! Although his interference did make it so it wasn’t a clean win for Punk. But that is okay! I’m excited to see Cody lose this match as it’ll give him a lot more fresh matches in the future as he works his way into trying to win the title back!

Hell in a Cell: Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar

RESULT: OBA FEMI

Thoughts & Ranking: 3.5/5

I was disappointed this match wasn’t more brutal. I was expecting the same level as Drew and CM Punk back to that Hell in a Cell. It was full-out brutality. This had its moments, but there wasn’t enough of it. I guess with this being the main event, I was wishing there would be some sort of tractor-type shenanigans from Brock. I also wished it was a tad longer.

As for the length, I didn’t think it would go over 15 minutes, but I was hoping that it came close, however, it didn’t. The first two matches between Brock and Oba were way better. This one fell a bit short, especially since it was hyped up to be hell in a cell.

I also lost my bet of thinking Brock would be doing 13 F5s, instead, I just got one and seven suplexes LOL.

I do however, love how it ended between the two. Brock giving Oba his flowers almost brought me to tears. I was definitely expecting a retirement announcement after this match. Sure enough, he just announced it on the Pat McAfee podcast.

Outfit of the Night

Women’s: Jacy Jayne’s Shawn Michaels tribute. I love that outfit so much.

Men’s: Cody Rhodes’ Guile-inspired outfit with the Street Fighter entrance. Not only that, there was a bit of a character selection screen that came on before that, AND as a total dork, the Guile theme played!

A Fun Night One

SummerSlam night one was by far way better than WrestleMania 42! The amount of ads was way less than at Mania. Each match had proper lengths. Although I could argue that some could have been longer. It was overall a fun night. It wasn’t strong, but it was fun.

What are your thoughts on night one?