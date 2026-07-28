With SummerSlam coming up this weekend, it’s time I put in my predictions in first! My review will be split up into two nights next week, and I don’t want to make it too long with my predictions in the same article as well.

Night 1

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes

Want to Win: CM Punk

Because it’s Punk. Still holding out for that Cody heel turn. I love them both though.

Hell in a Cell: Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar

Want to Win: Oba Femi

He’s the new beast right now. Otherwise you’ll squash his character. But also I love Oba. And I bet Brock will bring something insane for this, like that time he brought a tractor LOL!

Biggest question now is, what do we do with Paul Heyman?

Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan vs Iyo Sky

Want to Win: Iyo Sky

Please just book this championship properly this time. Liv going 100+ days with no title defence was messed up. Please, please, please don’t do the same to Iyo!!! Or Liv again if she wins…

Gunther vs Nick Aldis

Want to Win: Gunther

BUT!! There is a but. I want to see Nick do so well that he becomes a wrestler full-time again with the crowd cheering hard for him. But if you have Gunther lose, that’ll ruin his character, and I really like his character!

6-Man Tag Team: Usos & Jacob Fatu vs Royce Keys & LA Knight & Solo Sikoa

Want to Win: Royce Keys & LA Knight & Solo Sikoa

I will never not cheer for Solo. I love him. So wherever he is, I’ll cheer for him and his team.

6-Woman Tag Team: Fatal Influence vs Bella Twins & Paige

Want to Win: Fatal Influence

We need a good reign for some heels in the company right now. That, and Fatal Influence came in with such a reaction from the audience. Since then, they sort of lost their momentum so please let’s rebuild that!

This, and now with Nikki back and healthy, we can have Paige turn on them and leave and do a singles run.

Night 2

World Heavyweight Champion: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

Want to Win: Roman Reigns

Seth is cool, but Roman is cooler. Then I want Drew to come back and take that belt off Roman.

Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton vs Chelsea Green vs ???

Want to Win: Chelsea Green

Chelsea is amazing! Let’s get a belt on her even if it’s temporary! Also, it’s weird this is interim. Don’t most people have to give up their belt? But I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt that it can be done right!

Undisputed WWE Championship # Contender: Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn

Want to Win: Finn Balor

Because it’s time to get Finn into the championship picture!! He’s been so slept on, and I love him.

Danhausen vs Dominik Mysterio

Want to Win: Danhausen

Because Danhausen is the best and the curse is unrivalled. Eventually someone worthy will be able to break the curse. And rebuild Dom after this loss because he’s such a talent that is losing momentum right now.

I’m also expecting Danhausen to have a cool TV spot before the match again. I love the horror theme shorts he does for that.

Men’s US Championship: Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin

Want to Win: Baron Corbin

Let’s have a heel hold a belt! Trick isn’t doing it for me right now as much as I enjoy the guy.

Men’s Intercontinental Championship: Penta vs Chad Gable

Want to Win: Chad Gable

I hate that it’s at Penta’s expense because he’s my hero. But man, does Chad need to win this and in his hometown as well! That will get the crowd going, and he deserves it so much. And how great is it that he started his luchador quest because of Penta, so now that he’s on this whole redemption quest, having him win would be great. As with Penta? Maybe have him involved in the bigger belt next or win the IC title back at War Games or something.

Other Predictions & Shenanigans

Naomi comes back from mat leave

Drew McIntyre returns

Brock retires

That guy they’ve been teasing will show up

Excited For

Hell in a Cell!!!!

Penta vs Chad

Nick Aldis > any celebrity

Concerns

No IC defence for women’s

No US defence for women’s but that is because Tiffany is in the ladder match

12 matches and only 3 are women’s

Podcast Episode

And if you wanna check out the episode I did on the NoSo Connection podcast, here’s the link! We’re covering the Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio match!