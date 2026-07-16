Guys! I have a new release. The first for 2026! I’m so excited.

If you’ve been waiting for another dosage of cuteness, here it is! This time, it’ll come with a side of creepiness. The long-awaited sequel to the What if Cats Wrote series is now out, and it’s called What if Cats Wrote Horror?

New Book: What if Cats Wrote Horror By Kathy Enriquez

As usual, all the illustrations are done by me. Yes, me. And this time, I feel they are better! I’m getting more used to using certain brushes and I think my drawings are just in general, getting better, which I’m really happy with. Hopefully you can feel that too!

The book contains 10 micro-stories of how cats view things, but in a creepy way. It’ll either make you cringe, scream or even cry! Because horror is supposed to invoke emotions.

And don’t worry! NO CATS WERE HURT IN THE MAKING OF THIS BOOK!

This little sequel is meant for all cat lovers, including some kids (although pawrental discretion is advised).

Now available only on all AMAZON marketplaces. As I’m trying to get it to my store soon.

Canadian Amazon - $18.25 CAD

US Amazon - $12.67 USD

For all other marketplaces, just make sure you switch to your region.

And as always, THAKN YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT! It means the world to me, honestly.

**Also, if you’re waiting for a signed copy, I’ll keep you posted on when I get those in stock on my online shop! I will also have them available locally in Calgary, but also that has to wait. **